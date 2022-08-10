Overview of Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD

Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Dowell Jr works at Allied Behavorial Consultants in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.