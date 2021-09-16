Dr. George Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Elias, MD
Overview
Dr. George Elias, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from St George University Hospital - University of Balamand|St George University Hospital - University of Balamand|St George University Hospital- University of Balamand|University of Balamand|St George University Hospital- University of Balamand|Universit.
Dr. Elias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
George R. Elias, M.D. Inc.645 W 9th St Apt 329, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (424) 209-8020
-
2
George R. Elias, M.D. Inc2615 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 217, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Directions (424) 209-8020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elias?
I am very lucky that I found Dr. Elias and he is my psychiatrists. This doctor is amazing, and I highly recommend him if you are looking for a smart, thoughtful, insightful doctor, and you are willing to be open minded and put your trust in his clinical abilities. He literally changed my life. I was on very high doses of medications that were completely wrong for me for over 20 years. I saw multiple psychiatrists and none of them ever challenged my initial diagnosis or why the medications were not really working. Dr. Elias spent a lot of time listening to my concerns and analyzing my situation. He worked with me to slowly take me off my old medications, and he then prescribed medication that work for me! His diagnosis not only change me, but also positively impacted all the people that I interact with. Now, I am living the life that I could not even thought possible for me! Dr. Elias does not take insurance, but the costs of the visits are the best money I spend for my life!
About Dr. George Elias, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1588943898
Education & Certifications
- USC Inst Psyc Law Behav Sci|USC Inst Psyc Law Behav Sci|Usc Institute Of Psychiatry, Law, and Forensic Psychiatry|Usc Institute Of Psychiatry, Law, and Forensic Psychiatry
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- St George University Hospital - University of Balamand|St George University Hospital - University of Balamand|St George University Hospital- University of Balamand|University of Balamand|St George University Hospital- University of Balamand|Universit
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.