Dr. George Fogg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Fogg, MD
Dr. George Fogg, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University - St Louis (GME).
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogg's Office Locations
- 1 100 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Fogg helped us at the hospital when my daughter had to come to the PICU. He has a wonderful bedside demeanor and is incredibly kind and patient.
About Dr. George Fogg, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1811901085
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan (SOM)
- St Louis Children's Hospital (GME)
- St Louis Chldn's Hosp
- Washington University - St Louis (GME)
