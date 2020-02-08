See All Pediatricians in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. George Goodlow, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (19)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. George Goodlow, MD

Dr. George Goodlow, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Goodlow works at George W. Goodlow MD Pediatrics LLC in Arlington Heights, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goodlow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    George W. Goodlow MD Pediatrics LLC
    3295 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 106-107, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 797-0587

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. George Goodlow, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053379818
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goodlow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodlow works at George W. Goodlow MD Pediatrics LLC in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Goodlow’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

