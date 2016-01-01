Dr. George Gwinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Gwinn, MD
Overview
Dr. George Gwinn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Gwinn works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Hlthcr Familycare Carefree34597 N 60th St Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 Directions (480) 588-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gwinn?
About Dr. George Gwinn, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1518039296
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Creighton U
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gwinn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gwinn works at
Dr. Gwinn speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.