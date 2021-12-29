Dr. George Hariz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hariz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Hariz, MD
Overview of Dr. George Hariz, MD
Dr. George Hariz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hariz works at
Dr. Hariz's Office Locations
-
1
Dallas Medical Physician Group/Texas Vein Care929 N Galloway Ave Ste 221, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 270-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hariz?
Dr. Hariz performed emergency surgery on me for an intestinal blockage and loops of my intestines coming through a peristomal hernia. He listens to his patients and is not threatened by questions or patient concerns. He is honest about his experience in different areas of surgery, which is unusual. I highly recommend him and his staff to you. He respects his patients.
About Dr. George Hariz, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1033156658
Education & Certifications
- Meth Hospital Baylor
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hariz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hariz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hariz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hariz works at
Dr. Hariz speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hariz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hariz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hariz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hariz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.