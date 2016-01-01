Overview

Dr. George In, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. In works at Office in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.