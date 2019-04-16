Overview

Dr. George Koenig, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Koenig works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.