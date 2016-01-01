Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Matthews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Matthews, MD
Dr. George Matthews, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Matthews works at
Dr. Matthews' Office Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Cardiovascular705 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 710-8266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matthews?
About Dr. George Matthews, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1184607848
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.