Dr. George McAnelly, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George McAnelly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coppell, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. McAnelly works at Macs Pediatric & Allergy in Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Macs Pediatric & Allergy
    652 E Sandy Lake Rd, Coppell, TX 75019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 304-9240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 27, 2020
    Dr Mac was my son's pediatrician for 5 years until we left the USA and therefore could not continue with him. Dr Mac was the best! My son is now 18. We appreciate his great care for our son.
    ROSELA — Oct 27, 2020
    About Dr. George McAnelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417047721
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College
    Residency
    • Texas Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George McAnelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAnelly works at Macs Pediatric & Allergy in Coppell, TX. View the full address on Dr. McAnelly’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. McAnelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAnelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAnelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAnelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

