Dr. G Joseph Mehfoud, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. G Joseph Mehfoud, MD

Dr. G Joseph Mehfoud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Medical College Of Virginia / Department Of Internal Medicine|Medical College Of Virginia / Department Of Internal Medicine|Medical College Of Virginia Department Of Internal Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program|Medical Col

Dr. Mehfoud works at Commonwealth Primary Care - Three Chopt in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehfoud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Primary Care - Three Chopt
    8923 Three Chopt Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23229 (804) 348-8025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Conditions treated:
Obesity
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Obesity
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Cluster Headache
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 02, 2021
    THere should be two categories one for the DR and one for the office staff. However the ultimate responsibility is with the Manager or DR. Its hard to get a message from the receptionist to the nurse staff who does most of the renewals. Often even when you confirm renewals but add a change of pharmacy it still gets sent to the old one on file. But I would rather have a DR LIKE MEHFOUD than some of the ones I used in the past. Bottom line is get a second opinion always. Use telehealth as a backup if you can . DOn't expect more than they can do .
    GOOD DR. — Sep 02, 2021
    About Dr. G Joseph Mehfoud, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518949791
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Of Virginia / Department Of Internal Medicine|Medical College Of Virginia / Department Of Internal Medicine|Medical College Of Virginia Department Of Internal Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program|Medical Col
    Internship
    • Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia Department Of Internal Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. G Joseph Mehfoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehfoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehfoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehfoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehfoud works at Commonwealth Primary Care - Three Chopt in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mehfoud’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehfoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehfoud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehfoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehfoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

