Dr. George Northrup, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
3.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Northrup, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Northrup works at George M Northrup MD PA in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    George M Northrup MD PA
    5100 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 160, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 350-9500
  2. 2
    TMS of Tampa
    2909 W Bay To Bay Blvd Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 732-9579
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    George M Northrup MD PA
    3601 W Azeele St, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 350-9500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 28, 2021
    Dr Northrop is of kindest/ professional doctors you will ever meet! That said….he’s no BS! It’s not going to tell you what you want Tom hear!! I’ve been his patient since July 2015/2016. The man single handed lay saved my life!! I tell everyone I meet…. I’m FURIOUSLY loyal to him! HE’S THE BEST!!!
    April Russell — Jun 28, 2021
    About Dr. George Northrup, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629006507
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    Residency
    • Florida State Hospital
    Internship
    • Dorothea Dix Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Northrup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Northrup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Northrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Northrup works at George M Northrup MD PA in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Northrup’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Northrup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northrup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

