Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Nowak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Nowak, MD
Dr. George Nowak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Nowak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nowak's Office Locations
-
1
Chestnut Hill Counseling Associates Portsmouth LLC539 Islington St Ste 4, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 427-6565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowak?
Great guy, genuinely cares about patients. Always asks how things are going. Helped get my life together.
About Dr. George Nowak, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1265526024
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowak works at
Dr. Nowak has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.