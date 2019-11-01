Dr. George Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Pappas, MD
Overview of Dr. George Pappas, MD
Dr. George Pappas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from StanFord University School of Medicine - Palo Alto CA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Pappas works at
Dr. Pappas' Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care9100 Medcom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 560-5547Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pappas?
Dr. Pappas is awesome. I had my hip surgery 6 months ago and have been able to return to running pain free. I truly have my life back. His PA Erica and the other office staff are also great. I work in the health professions and I cannot recommend him enough!!
About Dr. George Pappas, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1487775813
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University - Boston MA
- Harvard University (Gen. Surgery) - Boston MA
- StanFord University School of Medicine - Palo Alto CA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.