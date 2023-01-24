See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. George Pasquarello III, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Pasquarello III, DO

Dr. George Pasquarello III, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Pasquarello III works at University Orthopedics Inc. in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Pasquarello III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Orthopedics Inc.
    1598 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 886-5907
  2. 2
    Ocpn-uoi Inc.
    1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 443-4230
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    1351 S County Trl Bldg 2, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 886-5907

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. George Pasquarello III, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134166960
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of New England / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Pasquarello III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasquarello III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pasquarello III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasquarello III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasquarello III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasquarello III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasquarello III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

