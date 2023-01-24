Overview of Dr. George Pasquarello III, DO

Dr. George Pasquarello III, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Pasquarello III works at University Orthopedics Inc. in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.