Dr. George Poggioli Jr, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Poggioli Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Centennial, CO. 

Dr. Poggioli Jr works at Applied Dermatology in Centennial, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Applied Dermatology PC
    13111 E Briarwood Ave Ste 305, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 279-1388

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 23, 2022
    Friendly efficient and great at explaning things and educating me. Has been my dermatologist for over 10 years. Always a great result. Very nice and accommodating staff as well.
    Dunk — Jul 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Poggioli Jr, MD
    About Dr. George Poggioli Jr, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Poggioli Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poggioli Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poggioli Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poggioli Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poggioli Jr works at Applied Dermatology in Centennial, CO. View the full address on Dr. Poggioli Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Poggioli Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poggioli Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Poggioli Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poggioli Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poggioli Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poggioli Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.