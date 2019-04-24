Dr. George Rishwain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rishwain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Rishwain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Rishwain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Rishwain works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton1901 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 946-6800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
DHMG - Stockton Specialty and Family782 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 546-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rishwain?
Dr. Rishwain has done two colonoscopies and one exploratory surgery on me. He has also used his knowledge and experience to help me through some painful bowel infections. I am SO grateful for him. He listens carefully and works hard to discover what is truly going on. Not the kind of doctor that’s just throws meds at symptoms. I had a sponge left in me from a surgery. My other docs, who genuinely tried to figure out what was wrong, simply gave up. Doctor Rishwain stayed in the search until we found the sponge. And it had to come out. I’ve also seen him on a few of his “not so good” days. Well, docs have sucky days, too. And that never got in the way of him caring and practicing medicine. I appreciate his thoroughness, his attention to detail and how straightforward he his. I recommend him whole heartedly. I really do.
About Dr. George Rishwain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598738122
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- Wadsworth Va UCLA
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rishwain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rishwain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rishwain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rishwain works at
Dr. Rishwain has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rishwain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rishwain speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rishwain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rishwain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rishwain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rishwain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.