Overview of Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD

Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Teitelbaum works at Hycy and Howard Hill Neuroscience Institute at PSJMC in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.