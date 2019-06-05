See All Neuroradiologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD

Neuroradiology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD

Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Teitelbaum works at Hycy and Howard Hill Neuroscience Institute at PSJMC in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teitelbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hycy and Howard Hill Neuroscience Institute at PSJMC
    501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 847-4835
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Osler-Rendu-Weber Syndrome 2 Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Portacaval Shunt Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2019
    Dr. Tietelbaum from the bottom of my heart thank you very much for bring me back to have a healthy brain ,thanks for the wonderful 2 brain pipelines and put away the 2 aneurysm on october and november 2017. thanks a lot Dr. Tietelbaum. Carmen Quiroz 2019
    Carmen N. Quiroz — Jun 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD
    About Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982645602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Uc Irvine Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teitelbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teitelbaum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teitelbaum works at Hycy and Howard Hill Neuroscience Institute at PSJMC in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Teitelbaum’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

