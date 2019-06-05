Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD
Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Hycy and Howard Hill Neuroscience Institute at PSJMC501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-4835TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Tietelbaum from the bottom of my heart thank you very much for bring me back to have a healthy brain ,thanks for the wonderful 2 brain pipelines and put away the 2 aneurysm on october and november 2017. thanks a lot Dr. Tietelbaum. Carmen Quiroz 2019
About Dr. George Teitelbaum, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982645602
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- Uc Irvine Med Center
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- U.C.L.A.
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Teitelbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teitelbaum speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelbaum.
