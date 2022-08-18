Dr. George Tidey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tidey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Tidey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Tidey, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with U Md|U MD|University Md|University Md
Dr. Tidey works at
Locations
Shady Grove Fertility - Stony Point9030 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 450, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 392-5505Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are thrilled that we had Dr. Tidey as our fertility doctor. He was such a compassionate person to talk to about our situation and he made us feel hopeful. He answered every question we had (and we had a lot!) with patience and knowledge. When I got pregnant on my first round of IVF, he was genuinely happy for us and I was so thankful to have him be the one to tell us the good news! I will forever be thankful for Dr. Tidey and his whole wonderful team. We look forward to welcoming our little one this February!
About Dr. George Tidey, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tidey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tidey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tidey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tidey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tidey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tidey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tidey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.