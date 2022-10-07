Overview

Dr. George Vagujhelyi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vagujhelyi works at Digestive Health Associates in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Ulcer, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.