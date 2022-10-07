Dr. George Vagujhelyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vagujhelyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Vagujhelyi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Vagujhelyi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vagujhelyi works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates655 Sierra Rose Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 829-7600
-
2
Digestive Health Associates, LLC5250 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 829-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vagujhelyi?
Went in for an procedure, first surgery/procedure ever. Dr. Vagujhelyi sensed my nervousness, walked me through the procedure and made me feel calm. Procedure was so quick and painless!!! I appreciate the staff being kind and helpful.
About Dr. George Vagujhelyi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457315764
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- University of Arizona
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vagujhelyi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vagujhelyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vagujhelyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vagujhelyi works at
Dr. Vagujhelyi has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vagujhelyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vagujhelyi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vagujhelyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vagujhelyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vagujhelyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.