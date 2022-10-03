See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in West Babylon, NY
Dr. George Vavilis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. George Vavilis, MD

Dr. George Vavilis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE

Dr. Vavilis works at Catholic Health Integrated Care At West Babylon in West Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Vavilis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Catholic Health Services
    501A W Montauk Hwy, West Babylon, NY 11704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 587-0574

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    Oct 03, 2022
    Dr. Vavilis is absolutely amazing and I recommend him to everyone. He has a little bit of a wait time but it's because his patients don't cancel cause he's so good.
    Mendk — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. George Vavilis, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1457791063
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Vavilis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vavilis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vavilis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vavilis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vavilis works at Catholic Health Integrated Care At West Babylon in West Babylon, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vavilis’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vavilis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vavilis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vavilis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vavilis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

