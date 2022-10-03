Dr. George Vavilis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vavilis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Vavilis, MD
Overview of Dr. George Vavilis, MD
Dr. George Vavilis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Vavilis' Office Locations
1
Catholic Health Services501A W Montauk Hwy, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 587-0574
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vavilis is absolutely amazing and I recommend him to everyone. He has a little bit of a wait time but it's because his patients don't cancel cause he's so good.
About Dr. George Vavilis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Greek
- 1457791063
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Vavilis speaks Greek.
