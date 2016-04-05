See All Ophthalmologists in Norwood, MA
Dr. George Violin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. George Violin, MD

Dr. George Violin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They graduated from American College Of Surgeons, Fellow and is affiliated with Carney Hospital and Norwood Hospital.

Dr. Violin works at Nielsen Eye Center in Norwood, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Violin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nielsen Eye Center
    95 Chapel St Ste 1A, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 471-5665
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carney Hospital
  • Norwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 05, 2016
    cant say enough how much I will recommend Dr Violin to anyone. Had both cataracts done only 58yrs old, nervous patient. After seeing everyone at practice made me feel so comtable and reassuring. Also it's amazing how I feel... Thank you from Dr violin to a great friendly staff.
    Dana Gerber in Walpole mass 02081 — Apr 05, 2016
    About Dr. George Violin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992781165
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • American College Of Surgeons, Fellow
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Violin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Violin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Violin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Violin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Violin works at Nielsen Eye Center in Norwood, MA. View the full address on Dr. Violin’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Violin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Violin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Violin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Violin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

