Dr. George Violin, MD
Overview of Dr. George Violin, MD
Dr. George Violin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They graduated from American College Of Surgeons, Fellow and is affiliated with Carney Hospital and Norwood Hospital.
Dr. Violin works at
Dr. Violin's Office Locations
Nielsen Eye Center95 Chapel St Ste 1A, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (617) 471-5665Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
- Norwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
cant say enough how much I will recommend Dr Violin to anyone. Had both cataracts done only 58yrs old, nervous patient. After seeing everyone at practice made me feel so comtable and reassuring. Also it's amazing how I feel... Thank you from Dr violin to a great friendly staff.
About Dr. George Violin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- American College Of Surgeons, Fellow
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Violin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Violin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Violin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Violin works at
Dr. Violin speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Violin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Violin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Violin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Violin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.