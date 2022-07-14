See All Ophthalmologists in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. George Williams, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Williams, MD

Dr. George Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Williams works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypotensive Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

    Associated Retinal Consultants P C
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 288-2280
    Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 288-2280
    Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.
    36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 102, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 464-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jul 14, 2022
    The staff is cordial and well-trained in order to effectuate his or her job. I learned whilst being an Attorney----the less one states while making a point ( and still covering the ground required under the circumstances )____the stronger is/(are) the statement(s). If a person adds too much, OR anything extra that is not needed.....it dilutes what is important. Therefore, I will be succinct. > Dr. Williams is " Tops ".
    Paul Lowe — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. George Williams, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558393405
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    Internship
    • Northwestern U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Blind Hypotensive Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

