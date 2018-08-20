Dr. Georgette Pulli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgette Pulli, MD
Overview of Dr. Georgette Pulli, MD
Dr. Georgette Pulli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pulli works at
Dr. Pulli's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester Gynecologic Assoc125 White Spruce Blvd Ste 600, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 461-5940
- 2 1850 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624 Directions (585) 429-7580
-
3
Rochester Gynecologic & Obstetric Associates PC2300 Buffalo Rd Bldg 900B, Rochester, NY 14624 Directions (585) 429-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pulli?
Phenomenal doctor. So caring and compassionate. I felt very confident I was in good hands throughout my entire prenatal process and labor. She helped me welcome my baby girl into this world cannot thank her enough.
About Dr. Georgette Pulli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720043979
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pulli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pulli works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.