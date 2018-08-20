Overview of Dr. Georgette Pulli, MD

Dr. Georgette Pulli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pulli works at ROCHESTER GYNECOLOGIC ASSOC in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.