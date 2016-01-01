Dr. Georgia Gaveras, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaveras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgia Gaveras, DO
Overview of Dr. Georgia Gaveras, DO
Dr. Georgia Gaveras, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaveras' Office Locations
- 1 109 W 27th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 634-5311
-
2
Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 245-3131
-
3
Talkiatry1400 N Coit Rd Ste 302, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (512) 222-6419Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaveras?
About Dr. Georgia Gaveras, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1801951090
Education & Certifications
- New England College Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaveras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaveras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaveras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaveras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaveras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaveras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.