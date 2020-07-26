Dr. Georgianne Snowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgianne Snowden, MD
Dr. Georgianne Snowden, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-3011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Radiology Associates LLC3433 NW 56th St Ste C10, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4740
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snowden was highly recommended to me by two other cardiologist that work in her office building at Integris. What a God Send that recommendation turned out to be. Great Doctor is all I can say and I've had a lot of doctors. I was 48 hours away from a massive stroke or even worse. She maneuvered through an occluded carotid artery, umbrellaed the blockage, stinted the blockage, maneuvered on into the brain area and was able to balloon it to create blood flow to the brain. She is a highly intelligent doctor that knows what she is doing. She is a patient doctor and listens to what you have to say. She cares about you and your family and gives all a great comfort with her explanations and wisdom. She saved my life, I am forever greatful! Larry Cole Ada, Ok
- Neuroradiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881697761
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati Hospital
- Baptist Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Snowden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snowden accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Snowden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snowden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.