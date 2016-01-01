Dr. Bohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Bohn, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Bohn, MD
Dr. Gerald Bohn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bohn's Office Locations
Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital601 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 227-1587
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerald Bohn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1811991706
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohn accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.