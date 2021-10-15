Overview of Dr. Gerald Lee, MD

Dr. Gerald Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Seulkih Shin D'Andrea, MD in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.