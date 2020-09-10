See All Neurosurgeons in Melbourne, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Gerald Molloy, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Molloy, MD

Dr. Gerald Molloy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.

Dr. Molloy works at Total Spine and Orthopedics in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Molloy's Office Locations

    Total Spine and Orthopedics
    1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 200B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 499-4646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Total Spine Titusville
    494 N Washington Ave Bldg 4, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 499-4646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Paducah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 10, 2020
    “When I first came to the clinic, I was suffering with neck, lower back pain and shooting pain down my arms and legs. Coming from the recovery community, we are afraid to let people know that we are in recovery. I realized that I would be in recovery for the rest of my life. I let Dr. Molloy know that I didn’t want any narcotics in my system and he said that he would prescribe something other than narcotics after my surgery. Dr. Molloy worked with me and I can truly say that through my neck and back surgery, no narcotics were introduced into my system. I think that if we are honest with our physician as and let them know where we are coming from you can be like me. I still have my sobriety, no pain in my neck, back, arms or legs and I can turn my head and walk with no problem. Today I can say that I am pain free, narcotic free and feeling 99.2% better. Don’t be afraid to seek medical help with the problems you have. I realized who God sets free is free indeed.
    L.M. — Sep 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Molloy, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Molloy, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093862278
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Molloy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molloy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Molloy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molloy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.