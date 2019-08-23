Overview of Dr. Gerald Portman, MD

Dr. Gerald Portman, MD is a Registered Nurse in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Portman works at Gerald Portman, MD in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.