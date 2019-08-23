Dr. Gerald Portman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Portman, MD
Dr. Gerald Portman, MD is a Registered Nurse in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Greenwich Hospital.
Gerald Portman, MD350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 608-2849Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Greenwich Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1316239833
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
