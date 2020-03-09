See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Gerald Youker, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (16)
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Youker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland, Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Youker works at The Endocrine Clinic in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Clinic Pcthe
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 317, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 256-4096

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Portland
  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital
  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 09, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Youker for approximately 20 years. He is kind, considerate, compassionate and very conservative. He always includes me in all decisions related to my health care. He is very personable and knowledgeable. He also has a delightful office staff.
    Patty — Mar 09, 2020
    About Dr. Gerald Youker, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912908138
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Oreg Health Scis Center
    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Internship
    • Riverside Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Youker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Youker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Youker works at The Endocrine Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Youker’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Youker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

