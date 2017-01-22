Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodziewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Rodziewicz works at
Locations
-
1
MedCannabisConsultants1035 7th North St # D, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 637-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodziewicz?
Great Doctor....All I can say is thank you! I still have pain but much better than before.
About Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1154322519
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodziewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodziewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodziewicz works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodziewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodziewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodziewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodziewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.