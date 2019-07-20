Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez Espindola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM
Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Perez Espindola works at
Dr. Perez Espindola's Office Locations
-
1
Podomedik LLC159 N Greenleaf St Ste 1, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions
-
2
Dr Gerardo Perez Espindola135 N Greenleaf St Ste 210, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (262) 886-0000Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 6:00pm
-
3
Podomedik Clinics1028 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 383-1111
-
4
Podomedik Clinics2727 W Cleveland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (847) 249-3888
-
5
Podomedik Clinics S.C5605 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Directions (847) 249-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez Espindola?
Best Dr. EVERR
About Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1568456374
Education & Certifications
- University of Milan / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
- UMDNJ-Cooper Hosp
- Cooper Hosp University
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- Carroll University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez Espindola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez Espindola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez Espindola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez Espindola works at
Dr. Perez Espindola speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez Espindola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez Espindola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez Espindola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez Espindola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.