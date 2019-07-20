Overview of Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM

Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Perez Espindola works at Podomedik LLC in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and Mount Pleasant, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.