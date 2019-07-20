See All Podiatric Surgeons in Gurnee, IL
Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Gurnee, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM

Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Vista Medical Center East.

Dr. Perez Espindola works at Podomedik LLC in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and Mount Pleasant, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM
Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM
5.0 (121)
View Profile

Dr. Perez Espindola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podomedik LLC
    159 N Greenleaf St Ste 1, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dr Gerardo Perez Espindola
    135 N Greenleaf St Ste 210, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 886-0000
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Podomedik Clinics
    1028 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 383-1111
  4. 4
    Podomedik Clinics
    2727 W Cleveland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 249-3888
  5. 5
    Podomedik Clinics S.C
    5605 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 249-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
  • Vista Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Yellow Nails Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Perez Espindola?

    Jul 20, 2019
    Best Dr. EVERR
    — Jul 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perez Espindola to family and friends

    Dr. Perez Espindola's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Perez Espindola

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM.

    About Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568456374
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Milan / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ-Cooper Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cooper Hosp University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Carroll University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez Espindola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez Espindola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez Espindola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez Espindola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez Espindola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez Espindola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerardo Perez Espindola, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.