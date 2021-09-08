Overview

Dr. Germaine Hawkins, DO is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University N Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Hawkins works at Hawkins Psychiatry in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.