Dr. Germaine Hawkins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Germaine Hawkins, DO is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University N Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Locations
Mind & Body Health Solutions LLC2233 Avenue J Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76006 Directions (817) 460-7080Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Hawkins' practice. The quality care, thorough follow-up and amazing staff has allowed me to see tremendous changes in my life. I HIGHLY recommend this practice for mental health treatment. My treatment plan has been vital to my wellness during COVID.
About Dr. Germaine Hawkins, DO
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417900887
Education & Certifications
- University N Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteo Med
- Texas A&M University
