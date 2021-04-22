Overview of Dr. German Lasala, MD

Dr. German Lasala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Lasala works at Tanque Verde Internal Medicine in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.