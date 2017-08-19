Overview

Dr. Ghaith Darwish, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Darwish works at Champaign Dental Group in Champaign, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.