Dr. Ghassan Nemri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghassan Nemri, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Nemri works at
Locations
Northwest Spine and Pain Medicine5901 N Lidgerwood St Ste 218, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 464-6208Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have a different perspective as I am NOT a client of Dr. Nemri. however my mom Cindy is. I am her 42 year old son. She cares for me as I am disabled. For years, I watched my mom suffer with pain caused by the rare condition she has. It was like noone cared, noone listened and more important ~ it was like other Drs, didn't believe her. Then she met this guy! She has been with Dr Nemri for about 4 years now. I have my mom back... I have learned that chronic pain, ruins the quality of life. People don't realize that when someone you love is in pain, it effects others too. Thank You, Dr. Nemri and your staff too. (Mom talks about how wonderful they are).
About Dr. Ghassan Nemri, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Pain Management, Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Il
- Anesthesiology, Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Il
- St Michael's Medical Center, Newark, Nj
- MINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemri speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemri.
