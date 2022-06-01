Dr. Gheorghe Ignat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ignat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gheorghe Ignat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gheorghe Ignat, MD
Dr. Gheorghe Ignat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Ignat works at
Dr. Ignat's Office Locations
1
Premier Physicians Center18660 Bagley Rd Ste 102B, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 891-9395
2
Fairview Hospital25200 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 331-5615
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Ignat to anybody. When I found myself in terrific pain, daily fevers, and strange swellings, I asked 3 other doctors to refer me to somebody who could find out what was wrong, they only shrugged, one said it was my RA, also said I didn't look sick, the other 2 said they didn't know anybody to refer. Lucky for me, Dr. Ignat had visited me in the hospital almost 2 years earlier and I found his card in my medical files. I decided in desperation to go ask him if he could find out what was wrong with me. He ran many tests and made the diagnosis of Lupus. We both agreed that, without the help, it would not have ended well for me. I waited the 2 weeks, what's 2 weeks when you have been suffering for 2 years? I noticed fthe blood was sent to various places, some very far away. That takes time if you need those specialized tests, they surely do not do those quickly in a nearby general lab.That is my answer to a reviewer who rated him so poorly because of the wait.
About Dr. Gheorghe Ignat, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1194810432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ignat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ignat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ignat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ignat works at
Dr. Ignat has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ignat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ignat speaks Romanian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ignat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ignat.
