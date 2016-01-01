Dr. Gholam Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gholam Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Gholam Ali, MD
Dr. Gholam Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Tulane Doctor's Heart & Vascular - Metairie2800 Veterans Blvd Ste 140, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 988-0501
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gholam Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1851493803
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- howard university hospital
- University of Baghdad, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
