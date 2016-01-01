Overview of Dr. Gholam Ali, MD

Dr. Gholam Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at Tulane Doctor's Heart & Vascular - Metairie in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.