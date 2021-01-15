Dr. Gholam Mohammadzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammadzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gholam Mohammadzadeh, MD
Dr. Gholam Mohammadzadeh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College - Chicago|Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Gholam Mohammadzadeh MD77 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 202, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 254-3794
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
He has no problem on your wishes he works will with you and is straight up with you his one of the best Doctor I’ve worked with and thanks for saving my life love Santana
About Dr. Gholam Mohammadzadeh, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of California - Medical Center|University Of California San Diego
- Emory University Affl Hospital|Emory University Hospitals
- University Mich Hospital|University of Michigan Hospitals
- Rush Medical College - Chicago|Rush Medical College Of Rush University
