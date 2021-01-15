Overview of Dr. Gholam Mohammadzadeh, MD

Dr. Gholam Mohammadzadeh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College - Chicago|Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mohammadzadeh works at Gholam Mohammadzadeh MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.