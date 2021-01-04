Overview of Dr. Gigi Baker, MD

Dr. Gigi Baker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Baker works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.