Dr. Gilbert Snider, MD

Neurology
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gilbert Snider, MD

Dr. Gilbert Snider, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Dr. Snider works at Neurological Assocs Hampton Rds in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Associates of Hampton Roads
    300 Medical Pkwy Ste 212, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-0508
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2020
    My experience has been outstanding
    Kimberly S. — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Gilbert Snider, MD

    • Neurology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588663751
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mich
    • St Vincents Hospital Med Center
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Snider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snider works at Neurological Assocs Hampton Rds in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Snider’s profile.

    Dr. Snider has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Snider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

