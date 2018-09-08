Overview of Dr. Gilberto Jimenez, MD

Dr. Gilberto Jimenez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Jimenez works at GIlbero Jimenez MD INC in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.