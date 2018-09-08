See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Gilberto Jimenez, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gilberto Jimenez, MD

Dr. Gilberto Jimenez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Jimenez works at GIlbero Jimenez MD INC in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jimenez's Office Locations

    Gilberto Jimenez MD INC
    Gilberto Jimenez MD INC
    1435 W 49th Pl Ste 306, Hialeah, FL 33012
(305) 364-9949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Limb Cramp

Limb Pain
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Limb Cramp
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareOregon
    • Careplus
    • CareSource
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Providers
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 08, 2018
    My expirience was great! Doctor and staff were friendly, helpful, and attentive. and took care of my issue.
    Mrs. Somoza — Sep 08, 2018
    About Dr. Gilberto Jimenez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083690366
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ramon E Betances University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ponce Sch of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilberto Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez works at GIlbero Jimenez MD INC in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jimenez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

