Dr. Gillian Wooldridge, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gillian Wooldridge, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNT Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine - Fort Worth and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (713) 363-9090
Houston Methodist2220 E League City Pkwy Ste 100, League City, TX 77573 Directions (713) 363-9090
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wooldridge is an outstanding doctor. She is compassionate, caring and professional. I fractured my left kneecap and right ankle in a fall, so really struggled to get around. She came up with a great treatment plan that got me back on my feet. When reading a negative review, I hope you read between the lines - there is something else going on there. Dr. Wooldridge is top-notch.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1053722264
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hopsital
- Houston Methodist Hosptial
- UNT Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine - Fort Worth
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
