Dr. Glen Justice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Justice, MD
Overview of Dr. Glen Justice, MD
Dr. Glen Justice, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Justice works at
Dr. Justice's Office Locations
-
1
Lestonnac Free Clinic1215 E CHAPMAN AVE, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (714) 633-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Justice?
About Dr. Glen Justice, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295731826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Justice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Justice works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Justice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.