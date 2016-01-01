See All Hematologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Glen Justice, MD

Hematology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Glen Justice, MD

Dr. Glen Justice, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Justice works at Lestonnac Free Clinic in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Justice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lestonnac Free Clinic
    1215 E CHAPMAN AVE, Orange, CA 92866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 633-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Glen Justice, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295731826
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Glen Justice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Justice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Justice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Justice works at Lestonnac Free Clinic in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Justice’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Justice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justice.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

