Dr. Glenn Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LSU Medical Center of New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Locations
Orleans Cardiovascular Associates2820 Canal St Fl 1, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 821-8158
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Johnson, is genuinely concerned about his patients. He takes the time to answer my questions with an honest explanation that I understand. Listens to my concerns about my health issues and gives me options and goals that are attainable which makes me feel empowered about making good decisions regarding my cardiac diagnosis. He is the BEST!
About Dr. Glenn Johnson, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Lsu Earl K Long Hospital
- Lsu-Earl K Long Hosp
- LSU Medical Center of New Orleans
- LSU
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
