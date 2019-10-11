Overview of Dr. Glenn Thompson, MD

Dr. Glenn Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Kennedy Ophthalmology Associates Pllc in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.