Overview of Dr. Gomathi Adhiyaman, MD

Dr. Gomathi Adhiyaman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Adhiyaman works at Kids Plus Pediatrics PC in New City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.