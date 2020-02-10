Dr. Gonzalo Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Garcia, MD
Dr. Gonzalo Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
- 1 3501 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 350 Bldg 3, Irving, TX 75062 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
1st off they're all Amazing!!! A HIGHLY RECOMMEND!! Everyone is always so very kind as well as doc Garcia, Amazing & Personable he always takes time to explain everything so can understand it. Much Thanks n many Blessings 2 you & All the staff!!!! CLnChico2
About Dr. Gonzalo Garcia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477660884
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital (Gme)
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.