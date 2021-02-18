See All Neurologists in Springfield, IL
Dr. Gordon Chu, MD

Neurology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gordon Chu, MD

Dr. Gordon Chu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, IL. 

Dr. Chu works at HSHS Medical Group - Springfield in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group - Springfield
    421 N 9th St # 240, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 757-6868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Herrin Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale
  • SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2021
    Dr Chu performed 2 surgeries on me. He saved my life. Hes caring with a pleasant bedside manner. I highly recommend him.
    Holly — Feb 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gordon Chu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235310756
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chu works at HSHS Medical Group - Springfield in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chu’s profile.

    Dr. Chu has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

